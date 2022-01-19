Caliber Acquires 1400th Collision Repair Center

Enters 40th State with Omaha, Nebraska location.

The Caliber family of brands – including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass, announced it hit another growth milestone with its 1400th collision repair center in Omaha, Neb. Caliber now operates in 40 states, with continued expansion planned in 2022.

“When Caliber grows, so do the opportunities for our teammates to grow their careers and reach their full potential. Each new Caliber location provides another chance to live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life and serve new communities,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. “Caliber’s continued growth