ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in Edmonton, Alberta

The Wheaton Automotive Group, Alberta, Canada’s well-respected business family with 17 dealerships, has opened its second ProColor Collision location in less than two months.

ProColor Collision South Central Edmonton – stands on the same spot where Don Wheaton began his automotive journey in Alberta in 1961, and therefore holds special sentimental value for the family. The shop, however, has been outfitted with the most advanced automotive equipment and technologies that can restore vehicles of all makes and models to their original condition.

The group, now managed by the third generation of Wheaton family members, today operates an impressive portfolio of