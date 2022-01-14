National Auto Body Council Announces Best of Show Winner in Second Annual Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon announced the Best of Show winner in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group. Gordon, Axalta Global Ambassador and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, selected Gary Unverzagt of Ellicott City, Md., for his beautifully restored 1939 406 Diamond T truck.

“Congratulations to Gary on winning the Best of Show award. This truck is very rare, and Gary did an incredible job returning it to its glory,” said Gordon. “From the body work to the woodworking to the paint job, every