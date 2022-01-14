Global Finishing Solutions and Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Ball Drop Benefits Four Wisconsin Technical Schools

In October 2021, Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) partnered with famed custom car builder Ringbrothers and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) for a sky-high fundraising event. While helicopter ball drops have been held in conjunction with golf tournaments to support CREF in the past, the idea of hosting a helicopter ball drop as a standalone event is a newer venture that has proven to be a successful way to support high school and college collision repair programs. Four Wisconsin schools will receive grants using the funds raised.

“GFS and Ringbrothers are longtime partners, and we both have a commitment to supporting collision repair education,” said Jim Faragher, GFS President. “To raise grant money through the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a unique event like this is very special. It is a great feeling to see students use the products we produce in their programs to gain additional knowledge of this industry.”

Each of the following schools will receive a $2,000 Benchmark Grant:

Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, WI)

Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, WI)

Freedom High School (Freedom, WI)

Germantown High School (Germantown, WI)

The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online this month.