Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Disclosure Bill Introduced in Vermont

Legislation seeks to require CAPA certification, disclosure on estimates. Prohibits non-OEM parts on vehicles with less than 30,000 miles during first two years.

A bill to regulate the use of aftermarket parts during insurance paid repairs was introduced on January 7 in Vermont. House Bill 522 (HB522) seeks to enact a new section to Title 8, Chapter 129 of the Vermont Statutes covering insurance trade practices.

The bill, introduced by Vermont State Rep. Patricia McCoy would add a new section, 4724a. AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE; AFTERMARKET PARTS, that would prohibit an insurer from requiring uncertified collision repair parts.

Subsection (b) of

