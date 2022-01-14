ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in North Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mandan, an 11,000 square foot collision repair facility located at 3729 Memorial Highway in Mandan, N.D.

Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, this is the second collision repair facility for the duo, who also own ABRA Bismarck. Jeremy has been in the industry since 2003 and Matt followed in his brother’s footsteps shortly thereafter.

“We have a lot of fun at our facility and that energy definitely extends to our customers, who appreciate the level of service we provide,” says Matt Buller,