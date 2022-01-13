Romanian Auto Insurer Asirom VIG and Solera Expand Collaboration with Qapter Intelligent Estimating

Audatex, part of Solera Holdings, Inc., the global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services, and Asirom VIG, one of the most important insurance companies in Romania, are taking the next step of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to settle claims faster and shorten key-to-key times. Together, they have extended their strategic technology relationship by implementing Solera’s Qapter Intelligent Estimating into the motor claims process.

In 2021, Asirom became one of the first insurance providers to use Solera’s AI in the vehicle risk inspection process, successfully implementing Qapter Intelligent Damage Detection. This enables new policyholders