Registration Open for ASE Winter Certification

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that ASE winter registration is now open through March 31.

Since its initial offering of four automobile tests 50 years ago, the preeminent independent non-profit organization now offers more than 50 ASE certification tests, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and collision repair industries.

To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app makes it easy for ASE Certified professionals to extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.