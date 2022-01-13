20th Annual AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education February 22-23

The 20th Annual Race for Automotive Education is planned for February 22, 23 & 24, 2022, at ProKart Indoor Racing, Burnsville, Minn. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) Automotive Education Fund, that provides financial resources to support automotive and collision repair students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry.

A registration form is available to download.

Since its inception, the fund has disbursed nearly $280,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and Skills USA competition.

AASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. When the final checkered flag waves, the Race for Automotive Education is expected to raise up to $15,000, which is earmarked to fund scholarships for students enrolled in ASE-accredited automotive program (collision repair or auto service) in the state of Minnesota.

Scholarship awards will be announced in the spring of 2022.