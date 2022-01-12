Service King Opens New Collision Repair Center in Deer Park, Illinois

Service King Collision announced its newest collision repair center at 20168 N. Rand Road in Deer Park, Ill. is now open. Construction of the 11,200-square-foot autobody repair facility was announced in September.

The facility is Service King’s 34th facility in Illinois, and they operate more than 300 locations systemwide.

“We’re proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities,” said Service King Director of Construction and Development John Gageby. “We’re also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service