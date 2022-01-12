NADA Examines Impact of Supply Constraints on 2021 Auto Sales

Association forecasts 2022 sales up 3.4% from last year.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) issued its analysis of 2021 U.S. auto sales and the economy and projections for 2022.

“The major theme for new-vehicle sales in 2021 was constrained inventory,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “The coronavirus pandemic and resulting microchip shortage and production cuts significantly constrained new-car and truck inventory at dealerships across the country. Constraints further led to suppressed new-vehicle sales, as well as used-vehicle inventory shortages and increased vehicle prices.”

In the video embedded below, Manzi discusses the analysis.

2021 came to a close