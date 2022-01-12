Federal Prosecutors Charge South Florida Towing Company Owner with Tax Evasion

Federal prosecutors in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. have charged an owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company with underreporting income and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) kickback scheme and other cash-based fraud.

Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, Florida was an owner of West Way Towing, a Lauderdale Lakes company that towed, and stored at its yard, disabled vehicles, including ones involved in accidents. According to the information filed today in the Southern District of Florida, Goldstein referred accident victims to certain attorneys and chiropractors who would then illegally charge insurance