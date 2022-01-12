CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Dent Wizard Promotes Carl Lekebusch to Sr. VP

Dent Wizard Promotes Carl Lekebusch to Sr. VP

By Leave a Comment

Also promotes two to regional vice president roles.

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently announced the promotions of Carl Lekebusch to senior vice president, as well as Dan Bowers to regional vice president for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional vice president for the Chesapeake area. The promotions were effective Jan. 1.

Lekebusch joins Michael Fedorowich as a second Sr. VP serving the U.S., a newly created position. Lekebusch will lead the south and west regions; Fedorowich the north and east. In his new role Lekebusch will continue to report to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey