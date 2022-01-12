Dent Wizard Promotes Carl Lekebusch to Sr. VP

Also promotes two to regional vice president roles.

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently announced the promotions of Carl Lekebusch to senior vice president, as well as Dan Bowers to regional vice president for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional vice president for the Chesapeake area. The promotions were effective Jan. 1.

Lekebusch joins Michael Fedorowich as a second Sr. VP serving the U.S., a newly created position. Lekebusch will lead the south and west regions; Fedorowich the north and east. In his new role Lekebusch will continue to report to