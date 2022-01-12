CollisionWeek

ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Instructor Professional Development Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free professional development webinar for instructors focusing on the foundation’s new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. The one-hour webinar is recorded and available for viewing at any time.

ASE Education Foundation logoIn the webinar, Mike Coley and John Saia of the ASE Education Foundation provide insight into the new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. Among the topics discussed include:

  • Purpose
  • Access to content
  • Sharing with others
  • Effective utilization
  • Familiarization with the content

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this recorded session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the

