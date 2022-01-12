ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Instructor Professional Development Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free professional development webinar for instructors focusing on the foundation’s new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. The one-hour webinar is recorded and available for viewing at any time.

In the webinar, Mike Coley and John Saia of the ASE Education Foundation provide insight into the new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. Among the topics discussed include:

Purpose

Access to content

Sharing with others

Effective utilization

Familiarization with the content

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this recorded session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the