ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Instructor Professional Development Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free professional development webinar for instructors focusing on the foundation’s new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. The one-hour webinar is recorded and available for viewing at any time.
In the webinar, Mike Coley and John Saia of the ASE Education Foundation provide insight into the new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. Among the topics discussed include:
- Purpose
- Access to content
- Sharing with others
- Effective utilization
- Familiarization with the content
Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this recorded session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the
