US Department of Labor Wage Hour Division Offers Auto Repair Industry Focused Webinar January 13

FY2021 investigations recover more than $4.3M for 3,564 workers nationwide in auto repair industry.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division carried out 546 investigations in fiscal year 2021, which recovered more than $4.3 million for 3,564 workers, up from fiscal year 2020 when 442 investigations led to the recovery of $2.9 million for 2,465 workers.

To help protect workers’ rights to their legally earned wages and assist employers in avoiding compliance issues, the division has scheduled a webinar for the industry’s employers, workers, and associations nationwide on Jan. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST.

Participation is