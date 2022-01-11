CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Repairify and Launch Sign Global Patent Licensing and Supply Agreement

Repairify and Launch Sign Global Patent Licensing and Supply Agreement

By Leave a Comment

Repairify , Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, today announced it has signed a global agreement with Launch Tech Co., Ltd., a global supplier of automotive diagnostic tools and solutions. The agreement licenses Repairify patents to Launch while also establishing Repairify as its preferred service provider.

The agreement enables Repairify to add Launch’s technology, including its SmartLink remote diagnostic system, into its available product offerings. In addition, the agreement will allow Repairify to provide remote OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostic and parts programming services in even more countries.

“We’re excited to enter into this agreement with Launch as it

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey