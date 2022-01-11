Repairify and Launch Sign Global Patent Licensing and Supply Agreement

Repairify , Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, today announced it has signed a global agreement with Launch Tech Co., Ltd., a global supplier of automotive diagnostic tools and solutions. The agreement licenses Repairify patents to Launch while also establishing Repairify as its preferred service provider.

The agreement enables Repairify to add Launch’s technology, including its SmartLink remote diagnostic system, into its available product offerings. In addition, the agreement will allow Repairify to provide remote OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostic and parts programming services in even more countries.

“We’re excited to enter into this agreement with Launch as it