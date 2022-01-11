CollisionWeek

Kevork Kahwajian Named Regional Manager for Western US at 1Collision Network

1Collision announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as Regional Manager – Western US. Kevork will be responsible for the continued operational growth and operational development of 1Collision collision repair centers as well as assist in recruiting and development of new locations.

Prior to joining 1Collision, Kevork worked as a Strategic Operations Specialist for ProColor Collision Centers, and Fix Auto USA as Southern California’s Market Development Manager. Kahwajian also has worked in the insurance industry at Auto Club of Southern California and Center Valley Automotive.

Kevork commented “1Collision made

