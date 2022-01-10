CollisionWeek

Uta Holzenkamp Named President of BASF’s Coatings Division

Uta Holzenkamp was named president of BASF’s Coatings division with around 11,000 employees at more than 70 sites effective January 1, 2022.

Holzenkamp joined BASF in 1997 and started her career in the pharmaceutical research department. After several positions at BASF in Germany and abroad, she has been Senior Vice President of the global Fuel and Lubricant Solutions business unit, which is part of the Performance Chemicals division of BASF, since April 2018.

Her predecessor Dirk Bremm, who has headed the Coatings division since April 2017, has taken over as CEO of a separate mobile emissions catalysts, automotive catalysts recycling

