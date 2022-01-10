Paul Gange Named President of North America at Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions named Paul Gange as President of North America, joining its global team of executive leadership. Gange joins the organization to accelerate the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders. His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team,” stated Advantage Parts Solutions’ Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk. “I