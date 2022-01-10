LKQ’s Terry Fortner to Retire at End of July

Terry Fortner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for North America, at LKQ Corporation plans to retire this summer. Fortner joined LKQ in 2009 to lead its insurance and collision repair industry relations, quality assurance and government affairs. He joined LKQ following a 32-year career at Nationwide Insurance.
In a message to customers, Justin Jude, President, North America, at LKQ said, ” As many of you may have heard, it is with mixed feelings that we announced on
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Comments
lindsay.klimek17190000 says
congratulations Terry ! pleasure to see you in action and work with you!