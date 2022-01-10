LKQ’s Terry Fortner to Retire at End of July

Terry Fortner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for North America, at LKQ Corporation plans to retire this summer. Fortner joined LKQ in 2009 to lead its insurance and collision repair industry relations, quality assurance and government affairs. He joined LKQ following a 32-year career at Nationwide Insurance.

In a message to customers, Justin Jude, President, North America, at LKQ said, ” As many of you may have heard, it is with mixed feelings that we announced on