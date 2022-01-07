US Light Vehicle Sales in December Fell by 27% Compared to 2020

A turbulent 2021 closed at 14.9 million units sold.

Although there were some signs of recovery throughout the month, lean inventories dragged December sales down to 1.19 million Light Vehicles, according to LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company. This volume was 27% below sales in December 2020, albeit the strongest month last year at 1.62 million units. One less selling day in 2021 also contributed to the weaker performance.

The annualized selling rate fell to 12.4 million units, the second weakest rate of the year behind September’s 12.1 million-unit pace. However, there was a positive