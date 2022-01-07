Root Insurance Selects Tractable AI To Streamline Claims Operations

CollisionWeek

Root Insurance will use artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline and accelerate its claims operations using Tractable’s suite of AI solutions. Root will launch the partnership with the AI Subro solution from Tractable to enable Root to assess and respond to subrogation demands more accurately and efficiently.

Root Insurance logoAfter testing market solutions head-to-head, Root chose Tractable, which specializes in AI for accident and disaster recovery, as its strategic partner to fulfill its ambitious AI strategy across its claims operations.

By integrating Tractable’s AI, Root will accelerate its end-to-end claims process, beginning with subrogation. 

Subrogation is the process by which two insurance carriers

