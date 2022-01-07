Classic Collision Enters Colorado with Opening of Brownfield Location

Classic Collision, LLC announced it is kicking off the New Year by entering their 13th state and opening their 174th store, with the multiple shop operators newest facility in Thornton, Colo.

This location is located just off 104th Avenue in the suburb of Thornton, Colorado approximately 24 miles from Denver International Airport in a 23,000 square foot building.

“We are excited about entering the great state of Colorado. As we establish our presence in this new market, we are confident this new center will have the expertise, culture, and technology to be successful as the industry evolves,” states Toan Nguyen,