CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Certified Collision Group Closes 2021 With More Than 700 Collision Repair Centers Nationwide

Certified Collision Group Closes 2021 With More Than 700 Collision Repair Centers Nationwide

By Leave a Comment

Network added more than 150 independent locations in 2021.

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that it had more 700 locations nationwide after adding 30 locations through mid-December. The network has added more than 150 collision repair centers during 2021.

Certified Collision Group logo“This has been a challenging yet historic year for CCG,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our business model, focused on supporting best-in-class, OE Certified, independent operators, has proven it not only thrives in good times, but more importantly in trying times.”

In reaching this milestone in 2021, CCG added independent locations in 26 states and currently operates in 39

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey