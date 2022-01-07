CCC Reports 8 Auto Insurers Using its AI-Powered Touchless Estimating Solution

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) today reported a 50 percent year-over-year increase in the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for claims processing. The company also reports that more than 9 million unique claims have been processed using a CCC deep learning AI solution, growing more than 80 percent in 2021, and the number of claims using four or more of its AI applications grew 6X year-over-year.

CCC also announced that insurer adoption of its industry-first AI-powered touchless estimating solution, CCC Estimate – STP, has doubled to eight national insurers since launching the solution in October. Today, more than 95 U.S.