Total Car Franchising Adds CarLove Mobile Paint and Dent Repair Franchise in Atlanta

Total Car Franchising Corporation, the franchisor of Colors on Parade and CarLove mobile automotive paint and dent repair, announced the opening of it’s newest franchise unit in Atlanta, Ga. Servicing the Metro Atlanta area, the new franchise is owned and operated by Jason Bieker.

Bieker is a recent graduate from Lanier Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System in Georgia. Prior to attending tech school and making the decision to operate his own CarLove franchise, Bieker served in the U.S. Navy as a Sonar Technician. For the past few months, Bieker has been working with Area Developer of