Collision Engineering Program Receives $700,000 Grant from ECMC Foundation to Address Collision Repair Technician Shortage

The Collision Engineering Program announced in late December that it received a $700,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation to support the growth and expansion of the program. With foundational support provided by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the program launched last year and is designed to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry and enhance retention and advancement among collision repair technicians.

With nearly 100,000 new entrant collision technicians needed between 2021 and 2025 according to the TechForce Foundation, the Collision Engineering Program addresses the ongoing industry technician shortage and skills gap. Collision repair