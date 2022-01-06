Badge Registration Opens for Northeast Trade Show

CollisionWeek

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that online pre-registration for free show badges is open for the Northeast Automotive Services Show being held March 18-20 in Secaucus, N.J.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe association expects over 150 exhibiting vendors plus NORTHEAST-exclusive educational training including presentations on:

  • The continuing tech shortage
  • The future of ADAS
  • The Appraisal Clause
  • NJ Auto Body License Renewal assistance, and more!

According to the association, over the last half decade, the show has become the country’s largest and fastest growing regional automotive trade show, making it a must-attend event for anyone in the automotive repair industry.

