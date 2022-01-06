Badge Registration Opens for Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that online pre-registration for free show badges is open for the Northeast Automotive Services Show being held March 18-20 in Secaucus, N.J.

The association expects over 150 exhibiting vendors plus NORTHEAST-exclusive educational training including presentations on:

The continuing tech shortage

The future of ADAS

The Appraisal Clause

NJ Auto Body License Renewal assistance, and more!

According to the association, over the last half decade, the show has become the country’s largest and fastest growing regional automotive trade show, making it a must-attend event for anyone in the automotive repair industry.