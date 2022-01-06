ASA Focused on Membership Initiatives for 2022

The Automotive Service Association has officially launched its new regional organizational model that was announced in September. As part of the reorganization, ASA eliminated its state affiliate groups to introduce a more simplified membership model.

Blair Calvo, ASA’s vice president of Regional Services and interim executive director, said the new model would allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels. ASA is the only trade association representing independent repairers with full-time representation in Washington, D.C.

“Removing the hurdles to joining will make it easier for other mechanical and collision facilities to join,