Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

The 2022 HD Repair Forum, serving the heavy-duty collision repair industry, is set to return to the historic Hilton Fort Worth this spring, on April 5-6.

The HD Repair Forum’s program will follow a similar format as in year’s past, spanning two days with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, insurers, and other collision industry leaders.

Early bird registration to the HD Repair Forum is now open.

Attendees will gain valuable information on collision repair industry trends and insight as to how technology is redefining the industry and repairs in the future. Focused learning tracks are available both afternoons, providing