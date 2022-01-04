Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Now for $170 Million

Expands auto glass into the U.S. with purchase of group with more than 75 locations.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced the expansion of its auto glass offering into the U.S. with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now (AGN). Driven Brands acquired AGN for approximately $170 million on December 30, 2021. As part of the transaction, the company incurred a $56 million transaction expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The purchase price and transaction expense were funded with cash on hand.

Driven Brands first entered the glass business in Canada in 2019, and serves retail, insurance, and fleet