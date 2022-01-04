Boyd Group Completes CEO Succession Plan

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD.TO) today announced the completion of the CEO Succession Plan, first announced in August 2019.

Effective January 2, 2020, Brock Bulbuck moved into an Executive Chair role, and Tim O’Day succeeded Bulbuck and became President & CEO. Bulbuck remained in the position of Executive Chair for a two-year term to support the transition. On December 31, 2021, this term came to an end. Bulbuck will remain a part of Boyd Group Services Inc. as he continues to serve as a Director on the Board.

“I would like to acknowledge Brock’s retirement from Management at Boyd,”