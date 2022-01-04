AASP/NJ to Present OEM Collision Repair Certification Success Seminar January 26

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) training returns with OEM Certification Success: Dos and Don’ts, presented by Dave Gruskos of Reliable Automotive Equipment on Wednesday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

Over the past few years, OEM certifications have become increasingly crucial to the success of collision repair facilities. In today’s environment, OEM certifications are a necessity for facilities that want to stand out from the shop down the street.

Gruskos is a recognized speaker who frequently presents at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show and SEMA. He will cover