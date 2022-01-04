AASP-MN Automotive and Collision Repair Scholarships Available

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to students enrolled in post-secondary automotive service or collision repair programs. Scholarship awards will be $1,500 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a Minnesota-based ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2022. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations. Applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 31, 2022.

Applications can be downloaded from the Alliance’s website, or submitted online.

The AASP-MN Education Fund was established in 2002 to provide financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry. Since that time, nearly $290,000 has been invested in student scholarships, SkillsUSA and automotive education programs throughout the state.