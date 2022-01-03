Rhode Island Legislators Plan Vote to Overturn Governor’s Vetoes of Collision Repair Bills

The legislation that was vetoed in July revises Rhode Island’s unfair claims practices regulations related to sublet markup and refinish materials calculations among other items.

The Rhode Island House and the Senate announced last week it will return to session on Tuesday, January 4 at the State House to finish up several matters from the 2021 session and begin the 2022 session. The 2021 issues to be addressed include a vote to override the veto of legislation impacting the collision repair industry.

Both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. in their