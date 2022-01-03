Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings, Inc.

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) today announced December 21 it completed the acquisition of Specialty Coatings, Inc. (SCI). SCI is a leading Distributor of paints, coatings, and supplies for industrial, marine, architectural, and government applications throughout the United States. The Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Metro Detroit.

“SCI is a strong Distributor with a solid reputation of providing industry-leading products and value-added services to various specialty coatings end-users. The addition of the SCI team reinforces our continued commitment to aggressively grow our specialty coatings business,” said Patrick Mayette, president & CEO of PSE.

