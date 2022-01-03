CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings, Inc.

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings, Inc.

By Leave a Comment

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) today announced December 21 it completed the acquisition of Specialty Coatings, Inc. (SCI). SCI is a leading Distributor of paints, coatings, and supplies for industrial, marine, architectural, and government applications throughout the United States. The Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Metro Detroit.

Painters Supply“SCI is a strong Distributor with a solid reputation of providing industry-leading products and value-added services to various specialty coatings end-users. The addition of the SCI team reinforces our continued commitment to aggressively grow our specialty coatings business,” said Patrick Mayette, president & CEO of PSE.

Dan Brownlee,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey