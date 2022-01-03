Fenix Parts Acquires Ohio Automotive Recycler

Acquisition marks Fenix Parts’ first acquisition in the Midwest.

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of All Foreign Used Auto Parts, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio.

All Foreign is a full-service automotive recycling facility servicing the central Ohio market. This is Fenix Parts’ first acquisition in the Midwest.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of All Foreign in Columbus and are excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. We are committed to expanding our footprint beyond Fenix Parts’ established presence in