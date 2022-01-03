Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Oregon and Alaska

Classic Collision, LLC today announced its acquisition of New Stage Collision in Medford, Ore. Classic Collision now operates a total of 173 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

For more than 49 years, New Stage Collision’s friendly staff and expert technicians have been serving the Medford community, and they are the only Certified Mercedes-Benz and sprinter repair facility in Southern Oregon. “Classic’s growth in Oregon and commitment to customer service with integrity and honesty made them the perfect partner to continue providing high- quality repairs to the Medford