CIECA Announces New Members of Board of Trustee

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced today that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.

“We welcome all of the new representatives to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “Their diverse backgrounds will enable them to best support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards across all segments of the industry.”

The new members include:

Allstate: Chad Sulkala

With 25+ years of experience in the industry, Chad Sulkala is a claims strategic design lead consultant at Allstate Insurance. His current focus