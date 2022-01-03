CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA Announces New Members of Board of Trustee

CIECA Announces New Members of Board of Trustee

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced today that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.

CIECA 2019 logo“We welcome all of the new representatives to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “Their diverse backgrounds will enable them to best support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards across all segments of the industry.”

The new members include:

Allstate: Chad Sulkala

With 25+ years of experience in the industry, Chad Sulkala is a claims strategic design lead consultant at Allstate Insurance. His current focus

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey