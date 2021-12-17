Tesla Expands Auto Insurance Offering to Illinois

In an update on its website, Tesla announced the availability of its insurance product in Illinois, the third state for the vehicle manufacturer. The vehicle manufacturer launched its auto insurance product in California in 2019 and later expanded to Texas.

According to the Tesla website, ” Tesla Insurance is a competitively priced insurance product, offering comprehensive coverage and claim management for Tesla owners in California, Illinois and Texas and will expand to additional U.S. states in the future.”

During the 2021 Tesla shareholders’ meeting in October, Elon Musk explained that the company aspired to expand its insurance products to most