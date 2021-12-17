Interview: Susanna Gotsch, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Details Collision Repair Claims Trends

Gotsch discusses data on 2021 claims and the factors influencing collision repair and insurance claims markets into next year. Average cost per part running 8% higher in 2021. Labor rate growth hasn’t accelerated in 2021, but is expected higher in 2022 in wake of labor shortage.

In our video interview, Susanna Gotsch, Senior Director, Industry Analyst for CCC Intelligent Solutions examines the trends and claims data that shaped the market over the past year and what collision repair facility operators and insurance carriers can expect during the coming year.

Traffic volume and accidents have been slowly returning to near pre-pandemic