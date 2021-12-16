CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Details Factors Driving Higher Auto Insurance Costs

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Details Factors Driving Higher Auto Insurance Costs

By Leave a Comment

Cites factors such as driving behavior, modern vehicle costs outside insurance industry’s control. Says repair complexity means days of the “shade tree mechanic” and collision repair facility that can fix anything are waning.

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) on December 14 released its analysis Cost Drivers: How Riskier Roads, Rising Repairs, and Reckless Driving are Increasing Insurance Costs. The report examines the factors contributing to auto insurance rate increases, most of which are outside of the insurance industry’s control.

The NAMIC paper is based on an analysis of federal, state, and industry data related to driving

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey