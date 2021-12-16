CollisionWeek

Electude Partnership with Lincoln Tech Includes CCAR’s eSafety Online Learning Modules

Electude, a global innovator in automotive technology education, has joined forces with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), one of America’s leading career college organizations, which will integrate Electude’s learning platform into Lincoln Tech’s automotive technology program starting February 2022.

CCAR logoThat partnership includes the suite of online eSafety learning modules created by the Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and hosted by Electude.

Electude’s mission is to reimagine how technical students learn, thus enabling them to achieve their full potential. Everything that Electude does is inspired by the needs of students. This excellently supports Lincoln Tech’s mission to provide superior education

