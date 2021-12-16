CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Has Acquired 7 Collision Repair Centers Since Reporting Quarterly Results

Boyd Group Has Acquired 7 Collision Repair Centers Since Reporting Quarterly Results

By Leave a Comment

MSO clarifies it is no longer reporting individual acquisitions as they occur, remains committed to goal of doubling 2019 revenues by 2025.

The Boyd Group issued a press release today clarifying that it is no longer announcing acquisitions as they occur and that they have continued to acquire facilities during the current quarter.

According to the press release:

As noted during the November 10, 2021 third quarter results call, Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX:BYD) will be reporting location growth during quarterly results updates rather than announcing individual acquisitions as they occur. The Boyd Group remains committed to growth and has

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey