Boyd Group Has Acquired 7 Collision Repair Centers Since Reporting Quarterly Results

MSO clarifies it is no longer reporting individual acquisitions as they occur, remains committed to goal of doubling 2019 revenues by 2025.

The Boyd Group issued a press release today clarifying that it is no longer announcing acquisitions as they occur and that they have continued to acquire facilities during the current quarter.

According to the press release:

As noted during the November 10, 2021 third quarter results call, Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX:BYD) will be reporting location growth during quarterly results updates rather than announcing individual acquisitions as they occur. The Boyd Group remains committed to growth and has