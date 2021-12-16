Alliance for Automotive Innovation Reports 11 States and District of Columbia See New EV Registrations Above 5 Percent

Light trucks make up 60% of the ZEV market.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the latest Get Connected Electric Vehicle Quarterly Report, providing an overview of zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 along with purchasing trends by state and vehicle segment.

“This report highlights the growth we have seen in ZEV sales across the country over the past year,” said Auto Innovators President and CEO, John Bozzella. “ZEV sales remained strong throughout the third quarter of 2021, with the market share of new ZEV vehicles registered increasing in all states.”

Key takeaways