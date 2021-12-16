CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Addison Thomas Promoted to President and COO of Dent Wizard

Addison Thomas Promoted to President and COO of Dent Wizard

By Leave a Comment

Dent Wizard International announced the promotion of Addison Thomas to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer. Thomas’ promotion is effective January 1, 2022.

Addison Thomas has been promoted to president and chief operating officer at Dent Wizard.

Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team. He served in various roles with Dent Wizard over the past 20 years, including VP of Operations and RVP of the West region. Thomas also previously served as president of Jahabow Industries, a commercial equipment manufacturer.

“I continue to be humbled,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey