Jeff Nosek Named President of MOTOR Information Systems

MOTOR Information Systems announced the promotion of Jeff Nosek to president. The announcement was made by Tom Cross, president of Hearst Transportation and Rich Malloch, executive vice president for Business Media at Hearst. The promotion is effective immediately. In his new role, Nosek will lead the MOTOR business and report to Cross.

Nosek has served as executive vice president of MOTOR Information Systems since January 2017: prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales. During his tenure with MOTOR, Nosek was instrumental in repositioning MOTOR’s data licensing business toward