Crash Champions Acquires 12 Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Crash Champions, LLC announced the closing of five acquisitions across Florida, adding 12 new collision repair centers to the company’s footprint in the state. With these acquisitions, Crash now operates 27 Florida shops. The company first entered Florida’s key growth market earlier this year.
- Basset Group in Clearwater (2), Sunrise (1), Tampa (1), St. Petersburg (1), and West Palm Beach (1);
- Lee’s Car Care in Fort Lauderdale (1);
- Dattilo’s Collision Center in Pinellas Park (1);
- Collision Giant in Clearwater (1), New Port Richey (1), and Wesley Chapel (1); and
- Custom Color in Port St. Lucie (1).
