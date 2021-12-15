CollisionWeek

Collision Claims Up Over 46% in Second Quarter Compared to Pandemic Impacted Quarter Last Year

Second quarter last year had been down nearly 36%. Quarter remains below 2019 level.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the second quarter continued to rebound from the historic impact from the coronavirus lockdowns last year.

Collision coverage claims for the second quarter of 2021 were up 46.1% compared to the second quarter last year that was down 36.8% as governments implemented lockdowns across the country. This is an improvement from the first quarter of 2021 when collision claims were down 12.9% compared to the

