Root Auto Insurance Enters Kansas

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) announced that Root Insurance has launched in Kansas, the 32nd state where Root auto insurance is now available.

The more than 2 million registered drivers in Kansas now have access to fair insurance rates through the Root app. In June, Root entered the Wisconsin market.

“Root’s accessible and fair rates are the future of car insurance,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “Kansas’ good drivers deserve ease and simplicity throughout their car insurance experience, and we are excited to be able to offer that solution to them.”

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in